Blue-Spotted Salamander presentation at Ore Dock Brewing Company

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This month’s Science on Tap event at Ore Dock Brewing Company focused on Blue-Spotted Salamanders and their migration at Marquette’s Presque Isle Park.

Focus on the Blue-Spotted Salamanders has been growing in the Marquette community as they prepare for their annual migration again this spring. Northern Michigan University head of biology Jill Leonard said she hopes presenting on these salamanders and their migration will encourage people to treat them with respect.

“It’s a wonderful thing to witness, it’s really kind of a magical experience,” said Leonard. “Particularly here in the middle of winter with the rain, and it’s kind of a slow time here in Marquette. But it’s also important for them to understand how to be polite to the salamanders so we can be able to observe them for many years to come.”

The Ore Dock Brewing Company hosts a new Science on Tap every month.

