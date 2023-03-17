5-year-old killed in Marinette County crash

STEPHENSON, Wisc. (WLUC) - A 5-year-old Crivitz girl was killed in a car crash on Thursday, March 16, around 4:03 p.m.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a two car crash on County Highway X near Newton Lake Road in the Town of Stephenson.

A car being driven by 48-year-old Kurtis Roskom of Crivitz was traveling north on Newton Lake Road and stopped for the stop sign at County Highway X.

Roskom proceeded into the intersection and collided with a car traveling east driven by 29-year-old Dylan Klempke of Crivitz.

The collision caused Klempke’s vehicle to overturn onto it’s side. An unrestrained rear seat passenger, 5-year-old Stella Klempke of Crivitz was partially ejected from the car.

Stella was later pronounced dead.

Failure to yield from a stop sign and lack of use of a restraint appear to be factors in the crash. Investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office is still ongoing.

Also assisting at the scene was Town of Stephenson Fire Department, Crivitz Police Department, Twin Bridge Rescue, and Crivitz Rescue.

This is the second traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2023.

