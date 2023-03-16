A winter storm will bring heavy snow for St. Patrick’s Day

A winter storm will bring hazardous conditions for St. Patrick’s Day into the weekend. It starts with scattered rain showers this morning followed by steady rain and fog this afternoon. It will gradually transition to wet snow from west to east this evening. However, at times there could be some mixed precipitation. We’re expecting widespread heavy snow tonight through tomorrow morning. A transition to lake-effect snow occurs tomorrow afternoon and continues through Saturday afternoon. The track of this system has shifted more northwest, which will lower snow amounts. Projected snow amounts now range from 8-12″ for most of the northern half of the U.P., the higher elevations of the western counties and western Marquette County will range 12-18″with some isolated higher amounts possible. As this system passes colder air filters. Conditions will become windy with northwest winds having speeds of 15-25mph and gusts of 35mph+ Friday through Saturday. This will create limited visibility from blowing snow. Plan on extra time to get to your destination and drive with caution!

Today: Scattered showers then rain this afternoon with wet snow tonight

>Highs: Upper 30s

Friday: Widespread heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Windy with lake-effect snow in the north and west.

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Becoming sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid 30s

