Winter Roots Festival happening in Marquette March 17 & 18

The event celebrates traditional folk music through film, workshops and concerts
This is the 4th year of the festival in Marquette
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 4th annual Winter Roots Festival is being celebrated March 17 & 18 in Marquette. Events are scheduled at various locations throughout the 2-days.

Dan Truckey and Terri Bochlund stopped by the TV6 Morning News to run through all the excitement.

Check out the schedule and keep updated on the weekend by following the Winter Roots Festival, here

