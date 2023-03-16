Winter Roots Festival happening in Marquette March 17 & 18

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 4th annual Winter Roots Festival is being celebrated March 17 & 18 in Marquette. Events are scheduled at various locations throughout the 2-days.

Dan Truckey and Terri Bochlund stopped by the TV6 Morning News to run through all the excitement.

Check out the schedule and keep updated on the weekend by following the Winter Roots Festival, here

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.