Wildcats, Mavericks to face off Saturday in CCHA Mason Cup Final

FILE: Minnesota State, Northern Michigan play at the Berry Events Center
FILE: Minnesota State, Northern Michigan play at the Berry Events Center(NMU Athletics)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After shutting out the Michigan Tech Huskies in a CCHA Semifinals matchup, the Wildcats have earned a dance with the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks to determine who gets to hoist the Mason Cup, the trophy awarded to the champion of the CCHA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament.

The two sides will meet in Mankato, Minnesota on Saturday, March 18 with puck-drop at 7:07 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats come into the game with a 21-16-0 overall record, while the Mavericks lay claim to a 24-12-1 overall record. The ‘Cats are 8-25-3 all-time against the Mavericks, including going 1-3 in the four games played this year. The ‘Cats have seen the Mavericks in the postseason tournament twice in history and both in Mankato, beating the Mavericks 5-1 in the WCHA Semifinals in 2021, and losing 8-1 in the CCHA Semifinals in 2022.

The game will only be broadcast via FloHockey. FloHockey owns the rights to broadcast the game.

The ‘Cats hosted the Mavericks back on January 7 and 8 of 2023, the first weekend series after the holiday break, which resulted in a Mankato sweep.

Click here for more notes and analysis of the matchup.

