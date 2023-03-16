Superior MakerFest organizers encourage competitors to sign up for event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With only three days to go, organizers are eager for people to check out Superior Fab Lab’s Superior Makerfest on Saturday.

The event aims to help connect the Copper Country community to Copper Country makers by sharing inventions and creations.

Under the theme of ‘Elements of Making’, the event will focus on five different materials: wood, electronics, metal, textiles and plastic.

“This is our inaugural event,” said MTECH SmartZone VP of Business Development Jason Mack. “We’re hoping to get makers of all shapes and sizes and different ages to show up, to see what’s going on in our community, and to share some of the things that they are already creating in our community.”

Attendees can watch creators in action, attend seven presentations and even purchase from vendors.

They will also be able to participate in activities such as building a bird feeder and Lego-building competitions.

The organizers said that not only will this bring attention to the creators in the area, but also increase the interest in STEM.

“People should come to this event to be inspired, and that is one of the biggest things, right,” said Superior Fab Lab Fest Organizer Shane Oberloier. “Take a look at things that competitors and vendors are making, potentially buy a couple of things, do the hands-on stuff. There are all sorts of things like that that will increase your interest in making.”

Mack added he encourages makers to sign up for the event’s main competition, where competitors can submit a creation based on one of the five elements.

“For the competitors, they have to register up beforehand by the end of Thursday so we have enough time for them to get prepared,” continued Mack. “And then they need to bring their item in between 10 and 1 p.m. on Saturday.”

The Maker Fest runs from noon to 5 p.m. in the Houghton High School cafeteria.

Admission to the event is free.

Organizers said that the odds of the event returning next year are very high.

They are also planning to hold a smaller workshop at the Portage Lake District Library in late April.

For how to sign up for the Makers Fest competition and additional information, click here.

