Students and community attend Baraga’s KBOCC career fair

The fair was full of students and community members looking into potential careers, with...
The fair was full of students and community members looking into potential careers, with organizers even offering mock-job interviews to help prepare them for talking with vendors.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Originally starting in 2018, the Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC) career fair has been unavailable since 2020 due to the pandemic.

That is, until Thursday.

Starting at 10 a.m., community members and students from as far as Lake Linden attended to see what potential careers were available in the area.

According to organizers, the fair is unique in two ways.

“We’re between the two big counties, so this is a great opportunity for a lot of people that are more rural,” said KBOCC Librarian and Career Fair Organizer Joe Bouchard. “Also, I’m conducting mock job interviews. This is somewhat new, and I don’t think all job fairs do this, but let’s say you wished to speak to someone, one of the vendors, or one of the companies. Well, you can get a free practice job interview to get your feet wet.”

Vendors at the fair included the U.S Forest Service, Bay View Village and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Fire and Emergency Management.

There were also businesses like L’Anse Manufacturing Inc.

The manufacturer’s Head of Operations Phil Knapp said that while people in the area are eager to leave, they are just as eager to eventually come home.

And when they do, they’ll need a job.

“People want to come home, they want to come back,” said Knapp. “I didn’t grow up in this community. I was planted here after my dad retired from the air force, so I landed in L’Anse when I was about 17 years old, and once I’d seen enough of the rest of the country, I definitely wanted to stick around.”

Some students in the area said they plan to give back to the community by pursuing careers that match their interests and using them in the area.

This includes Logan Desrochers, a Baraga Area Schools senior.

“I would like to major in biochemistry and microbiology,” said Desrochers. “So, I’m kinda looking for a career that would be good to serve our area in the ways of health benefits and protecting us from sickness.”

Organizers said that the fair will return to its annual schedule and will be back next year in March.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: 4 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigation ongoing
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York
Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans
SNOW
A winter storm will bring heavy snow for St. Patrick’s Day

Latest News

Table setting at Oddfellows Wine Bar in Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain wine bar ‘Oddfellows’ celebrates opening night
NMU student entrepreneurs gathered in hopes of winning a $10,000 prize.
Northern Michigan University hosts Big Pitch event
The story follows 18-year old Daunis Fontaine as she unravels a murder-mystery in her community...
Ojibwe-focused novel ‘Firekeepers Daughter’ selected as Great Michigan Read
Snowmobile riders ridding.
2023 snowmobile death total rising in Michigan