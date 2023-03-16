Spartans excited for NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WILX) - Michigan State University is a two-point favorite to defeat USC on Friday when the teams meet in their first game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Game time is 12:15 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio.

There is a slew of games going on across the country with the first game tipping off just after 12 p.m. EST. While Michigan State did not play Thursday, they were getting set for practice in Columbus.

The Spartans’ opening-round opponent, the USC Trojans, practiced as well, meaning eight different teams and fanbases will be making their way through Nationwide Arena throughout Thursday to partake in 40-minute practice sessions, with scheduled meetings with the media to follow. These sessions are designed more so to accommodate the fans who are making the most of the days leading up to game day.

Head coach Tom Izzo isn’t showing his entire playbook during the practice session but enjoys the opportunity it gives the fans.

“You know, I enjoy it. I mean, it’s something fun for the guys, you know, it’s something different for the guys,” Izzo said. “It’s something I look forward to but at the same time, we’ll have a practice before because you don’t get a lot done there. You just get some shooting. You don’t want to give away anything. But I do enjoy it. I don’t think it’s a burden. I think it’s a privilege.”

