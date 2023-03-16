Snowbound Books to host Books and Brews

Books and Brews
Books and Brews(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An adults-only book fair is coming to Marquette this weekend.

Snowbound Books is hosting Books and Brews on Sunday. The bookstore is inviting folks to the Ore Dock Brewing Co. for tasty beers, an exciting selection of books, and no kids. Literary Trivia will follow the event.

Organizers say they are excited about the collaboration between Snowbound and the Ore Dock.

“We wanted to try and get ourselves in front of some new faces,” said Mike Walker, Snowbound Books manager. “There’s a lot of people that hang out at Ore Dock that maybe didn’t know that we’re here and vice versa. We want to bring our people down and have a good beer.”

Books and Brews will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. Literary Trivia will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

