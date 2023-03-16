Snow, gale-force winds to impact the UP into St. Patrick’s Day

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A powerful Central Plains system moves northeastward towards Upper Michigan and the Western Great Lakes region Thursday. The winter storm initially brings mixed rain and snow before fully transitioning to snow -- starting in the western counties late evening then east by Friday morning. The main hazards will be difficult driving conditions with accumulating heavy snow and limited visibility from blowing snow as winds gust over 35 mph -- up to 55 mph possible near the Lake Superior shore. Snow production continues Saturday from the lake effect following system passage. Snow amounts through end of Saturday for most areas north will be around a foot with two-feet accumulation or more possible in higher terrain and in the north to northeast snow belt areas.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow, transitioning to widespread snow overnight; north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 20s west / 30s east

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow; blowing snow/whiteouts possible; windy and cooler

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy lake effect snow over the north wind belts; windy

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with lake effect snow early over the northwest wind belts; milder

>Highs: 30s

Monday, First Day of Spring: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with wintry mix showers moving in late

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow (moderate to heavy possible); windy

>Highs: 40s

