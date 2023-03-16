Project Jade expands to two new UP school districts

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Project Jade is a U.P. based communication board organization. Right now, it’s expanding its signs to two U.P. school districts.

Engadine Public School District and the Menominee Public School District are working with Project Jade to install the signs. The school’s director says it could take a few weeks to finalize the signs and send them to the schools.

“Once they give us the information that goes on the board it goes into editing and then from editing once their board is approved from them it goes into printing and that usually doesn’t take too long,” Project Jade CEO Sarah Foster said.

The signs are free and available to any school, park, hospital or library nationwide. If you are interested in getting one installed near you visit its website.

