Northern Michigan University hosts Big Pitch event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University (NMU) Big Pitch competition enables students to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges. The judges then reward the money to whoever they feel is most deserving, whether it be one group or several.

One NMU professor said the event is great for the development of the students.

“It gives them the opportunity to gain confidence, to be able to present their ideas, think through an entire business,” said Cori Bodeman, NMU entrepreneurial professor. “Can this be commercialized? Can we go into business? And the hope is that they may be able to pivot into running their businesses, and then, in the long run, contribute back into the economic development of the community.”

This is an annual event, if you’d like to learn more peruse the NMU events page.

