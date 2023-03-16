NMU’s Cosmetology, Hospitality programs feed and pamper guests at ‘Lucky You’ fundraiser

NMU's Lucky You fundraiser
NMU's Lucky You fundraiser(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Cosmetology and Hospitality programs teamed up Thursday for a fundraiser.

It was the ‘Lucky You’ fundraiser. Participants were treated to brunch and pampering for a $25 donation. Cosmetology students offered St. Patty’s Day themed facials, manicures, and pedicures. Hospitality Management students prepared a classic French bunch including quiche, a frittata, American fries, and crêpes.

Organizers say the event gave students real-life experience while raising funds for a good cause.

“When the community comes in and gives our students an opportunity to work on them it really enhances their education and their opportunity here,” said Kelsey Jordan, NMU cosmetology instructor. “We’re then taking that and hopefully helping out in the community by returning those funds to the community.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Harbor House.

