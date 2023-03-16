Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three bills regarding gun reform legislation passed in the Michigan Senate Thursday.

The bills amend handgun licensing, and allows penalties and fines for selling firearms without proper licensing.

Michigan law requires an individual to obtain a license before possessing a pistol, which in practice serves as a requirement to undergo a background check before that possession.

This background check prevents people with disqualifying conditions, which include a previous felony charge or a court order for involuntary hospitalization related to mental health, from possessing a pistol.

Violations of the proposed Act would be punishable as misdemeanors and felonies of varying severity.

Handgun licensing would require safe storage of firearms where minors are present or likely to be.

Gov. Whitmer is expected to sign the legislation.

