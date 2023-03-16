Marquette Figure Skating Club wrapping up season with annual ice show
Melody on Ice is happening at Lakeview Arena March 18-19
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Figure Skating Club’s season wraps up this weekend with its annual ice show.
Melody on Ice is happening Saturday, March 18 at 4:00 p.m. and again on Sunday at 2:00 at Lakeview Arena.
The show features all ages and levels of figure skating, from tots in the Basic 1 to adult club members.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chatted with Kayleigh Noe, Eleanor Noe, and Payton Lagina about their performances ahead of the recital.
The show will feature group numbers, a surprise performance, and solos.
Maddy Dickson joins club members Kayleigh, Eleanor, and Payton to talk about show preparations.
Melody on Ice tickets are $10 for adults and children five and under get in free.
