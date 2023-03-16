Marquette Figure Skating Club wrapping up season with annual ice show

Melody on Ice is happening at Lakeview Arena March 18-19
Members of the Marquette Figure Skating Club.
Members of the Marquette Figure Skating Club.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Figure Skating Club’s season wraps up this weekend with its annual ice show.

Melody on Ice is happening Saturday, March 18 at 4:00 p.m. and again on Sunday at 2:00 at Lakeview Arena.

The show features all ages and levels of figure skating, from tots in the Basic 1 to adult club members.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chatted with Kayleigh Noe, Eleanor Noe, and Payton Lagina about their performances ahead of the recital.

Hear from junior skaters of the Marquette Figure Skating Club about their upcoming ice show, Melody on Ice.

The show will feature group numbers, a surprise performance, and solos.

Maddy Dickson joins club members Kayleigh, Eleanor, and Payton to talk about show preparations.

Junior figure skaters with the Marquette Figure Skating Club talk to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about their skate routines.

Melody on Ice tickets are $10 for adults and children five and under get in free.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: 4 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigation ongoing
Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans
SNOW
Warmer before next winter storm
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York

Latest News

Scott Sampeer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
How to find the right credit card for you
The event is March 17 & 18 and celebrates traditional folk music
Winter Roots Festival happening in Marquette March 17 & 18
Soo Locks
Soo Locks to open Great Lakes shipping season March 25
Winter Roots Festival happening March 17 & 18
Winter Roots Festival happening March 17 & 18