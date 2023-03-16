Marquette 4-H raising money to fund summer programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A class on babysitting younger children was held on Thursday at the David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County.

This program was held by the Marquette County 4-H Club. Marquette County 4-H Educator Liana Pepin said multiple topics will be covered over the six-class course.

“Safety, including personal safety and how to prevent things from happening, like looking around and making sure your environment is a secure and safe place for a child. We talked about first aid, and we talk about the business of babysitting,” Pepin said.

The Marquette County 4-H is a part of Michigan State University Extension. The monetary goal is $2,000 and will go towards programs like day camps and the fair. Pepin said the organization is key to teaching children leadership skills.

“Programs like 4-H help young people gain a sense of belonging. They learn life skills, they learn leadership skills, and connect with their community,” Pepin said.

Current and new members of the organization were in attendance. New member Reagan Ransom said she learned a lot while in the babysitting course.

“I really like it. I think it covers a lot of stuff about babysitting, it’s super informational and was pretty good. I didn’t know how to do CPR on a baby. I liked it and made a lot of sense,” Ransom said.

Member Winter Johnson said 4-H is an opportunity to learn more and meet new friends.

“I really like 4-H, you learn a lot about it, and you can make new friends from it also. I would tell them that it’s a good experience for learning and it’s very fun,” Johnson said.

You can donate to the Marquette County 4-H Club here to help fund the upcoming summer programs.

