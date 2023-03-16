Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.(deyanarobova via Canva)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A man is dead after deputies say he became trapped in a grain bin Wednesday in Iowa.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Dewitt Fire Department responded at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin, according to a news release.

First responders found the man trapped inside a partially-filled grain bin when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.

The identity of the man is currently being withheld, pending notification of the family.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: 4 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigation ongoing
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York
Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans
SNOW
A winter storm will bring heavy snow for St. Patrick’s Day

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposal to ban abortions at six weeks advances in Florida
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Top teams tip off, how to watch first round
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’
FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries
The Houghton County Road Commission is asking drivers to be cautious on the roads during the...
Houghton, Ontonagon counties prepare for upcoming snow storm