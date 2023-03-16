Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say

Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help...
Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help identify them.(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are on the search for a pair of denim devotees who have been accused of stealing 45 pairs of jeans from an Old Navy store.

The Cleveland Police Department released surveillance images of the suspected thieves asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

WOIO reports the men walked into an Old Navy store in the Steelyard Commons on Feb. 26 and walked out with over $2,600 worth of jeans.

Cleveland jean thieves steal 45 pairs from Old Navy, police say
Cleveland jean thieves steal 45 pairs from Old Navy, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

According to WOIO, dozens of jeans have been shoplifted from this specific Old Navy store before.

In January, a man was accused of stealing over 20 pairs, police said.

The surveillance photos were shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is encouraged to contact the Cleveland Police Department or call 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: 4 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigation ongoing
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York
Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans
SNOW
A winter storm will bring heavy snow for St. Patrick’s Day

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word
Queen City Running Company and The Courtyards Bar have teamed up to throw an early St....
Leprechauns gather for 2nd annual Shamrock Sprint
This month's Science on Tap event at Ore Dock Brewing Company focused on Blue-Spotted...
Blue-Spotted Salamander presentation at Ore Dock Brewing Company
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab