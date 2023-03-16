How to find the right credit card for you

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With so many credit card options, it may feel difficult to decide which one is right for you.

All credit cards come with their own benefits and drawbacks, but it’s how you use them that really matters.

Certified Financial Planner Scott Sampeer helps you navigate the world of credit, but first,

Sampeer says there are four major types of credit cards: rewards cards, balance transfer cards, secured cards, and retail cards.

He adds that secured credit cards are a good option for people with no credit history or bad credit who want to build or rebuild their credit.

Finding the right one can be tricky, but identifying your spending habits will help narrow your search.

Sampeer also says to check your credit score, compare interest rates and fees, consider the credit card issuer, and always read the fine print.

A good rule of thumb for spending on credit cards: if you can’t pay for an item in cash by the end of the month, you can’t afford to pay for it on a credit card.

