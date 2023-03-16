Firefighters, police officers face off in 39th annual Pigs-N-Heat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders skated to Lakeview Arena Wednesday, facing off in a charity hockey game.

Police officers and firefighters battled it out on the ice in Pigs-N-Heat. The tradition started in 1984, making this the 39th game.

Money raised from the event goes to the Fire Relief Fund, which supports families who have lost their homes to fire.

“If somebody gets burned out of their house, we’ll provide monetary relief for them for their first couple days to get back on their feet,” said Dan Pruner, Pigs-N-Heat organizer. “[We’ll provide] a hotel room if they need it for a couple nights just so they have a place to stay until they regroup and reorganize and get back on their feet.”

The Fire Relief Fund has raised nearly $500,000 for Marquette County families.

