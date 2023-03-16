Finnish Americans celebrate St. Urho’s Day

Finnish Americans celebrate St. Urho's Day
Finnish Americans celebrate St. Urho's Day(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday may be St. Patrick’s Day, but Finnish Americans are celebrating St. Urho’s Day Thursday.

It started in northern Minnesota in the mid-1950′s to both extend the St. Patrick’s Day celebration and honor Finnish culture. Finns typically celebrate by wearing purple and hosting dances or feasts. According to legend, St. Urho drove away grasshoppers to save the Finnish grape crop.

The fact that St. Urho’s Day is right before St. Patrick’s Day is not a coincidence.

“It really was a creation of Finnish Americans who wanted to have something to compete with St. Patrick’s Day,” said Daniel Truckey, U.P. Beaumier Heritage Center director. “Of course, they put it the day before St. Patrick’s Day as a way to compete with St. Patrick’s and kind of beat the Irish to the punch.”

St. Urho’s Day is not widely known or celebrated in Finland.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: 4 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigation ongoing
Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans
Inside the Range Bank in Kingsford
7 UP banks respond to bank closures in California, New York
SNOW
Warmer before next winter storm

Latest News

Community members and makers can come and participate in a wide range of activities,...
Superior MakerFest organizers encourage competitors to sign up for event
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate
NMU's Lucky You fundraiser
NMU’s Cosmetology, Hospitality programs feed and pamper guests at ‘Lucky You’ fundraiser
Scott Sampeer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
How to find the right credit card for you