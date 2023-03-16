Feeding America to distribute in Menominee County Thursday

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food to those in Menominee County on Thursday.

The pantry will be located at the Marinette/Menominee YMCA. Distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. central time, the pantry is a drive-thru event. It is requested that you stay in your car if you are picking up items.

To view the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry schedule, click here.

