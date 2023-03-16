Feeding America to distribute in Menominee County Thursday

(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food to those in Menominee County on Thursday.

The pantry will be located at the Marinette/Menominee YMCA. Distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. central time, the pantry is a drive-thru event. It is requested that you stay in your car if you are picking up items.

To view the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: 4 dead in Sault Ste. Marie house fire, investigation ongoing
Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans
SNOW
Warmer before next winter storm
The resolution carries no legal power, but the board of commissioners symbolically declared...
Iron County Board adopts resolution to support Second Amendment rights, calls for additional funding for mental health resources in Michigan

Latest News

Community members and makers can come and participate in a wide range of activities,...
Superior MakerFest organizers encourage competitors to sign up for event
A police officer playing for the Pigs
Firefighters, police officers face off in 39th annual Pigs-N-Heat
Pregnancy Services of Delta County moves to new location, will offer new services
Pregnancy Services of Delta County moves to new location, will offer new services
NMU Center for Native American Studies seeks donations for MMIW red dress installation
NMU Center for Native American Studies seeks donations for MMIW red dress installation