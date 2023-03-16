Bay College hosts St. Patrick’s Day-themed ‘Lunchtime LIVE!’ tomorrow

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s Lunchtime LIVE! is a summer tradition in Escanaba. Although snow is in the forecast, a special Lunchtime LIVE! is Friday.

“Get out, shake it up, go out to lunch with a coworker, meet up with your spouse or a friend and come listen to some music and eat good food,” said Jessica Beaver, the communication and events coordinator at Bay College.

Friday will be all St. Patrick’s Day themed. Café Bay and Wiles Food Service will sell corned-beef-inspired dishes.

“We have some homemade thousand island dressing. Actually, it’s made by Robyn Holmes and we just stole his recipe so don’t tell,” said Matt Wiles, the owner of Wiles Food Service.

Live Celtic music from Failte will fill the air and they’re hoping the community gets involved.

“Right now we have six members plus another woman who is dancing with us just for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration,” said Carol Irving, a member of Failte.

“My experience of the Irish and what it means to celebrate that cultural heritage is to sing,” said Katie Bender, a member of Failte.

This special St. Patrick’s Day-themed event will be inside the cafe from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and admission is free. Bay College says this supports its mission as a community college.

“Community success and the culture of success are two very important things to us here at Bay. We believe, through entertainment, we help do that in our community,” Scott Breault, the campus events technician at Bay College.

Lunchtime LIVE! will return this summer.

