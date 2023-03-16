Baraga girls to play for state championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A back-and-forth basketball game ended Thursday evening with Baraga advancing to the state championship game.

After a 46-44 win over Fowler in East Lansing, the Baraga High School girls basketball team will play Glen Lake for a Division 4 State Championship at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

You can watch it on Bally Sports Detroit.

Baraga senior Corina Jahfetson made two free throws with 9.9 seconds remaining. That‘s what turned out to be the game-winning points. Baraga lost to Fowler a year ago in the semifinals.

