Warmer before next winter storm

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A winter storm will bring several impacts to the area at the end of the week. Initially, a cold front moves in tonight into tomorrow with scattered rain showers. By the morning there could be some pockets of freezing rain. It transitions to snow in the west. Then a swath of system snow moves in tomorrow evening through Friday morning. Then it tapers off in the south and continues north as lake effect through Saturday. Plan on roads to be difficult to travel on from higher accumulation and blowing snow to limit visibility, especially on Friday. Winds will gust around 35mph. Snowfall amounts will range 8″-12″ for the southern half with less in Menominee county, across the north 12″-18″ and 12″-24″ in the higher elevations of Marquette county and west. This will change. Stay tuned for changes!

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Today: Becoming cloudy with evening light rain in the west

>Highs: Low to mid 40s west & central, mid to upper 30s east

Thursday: Rain showers with pockets of freezing rain during the morning, Then, wet snow

>Highs: Low to mid 30s west, mid to upper 30s central and east

Friday: Widespread heavy snow

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Upper teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy and mils

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

