UPAWS needs foster families for pets

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County animal shelter needs your help acting as foster parents for pets.

The upper peninsula animal welfare shelter staff says it is looking for volunteer foster families. It is primarily looking for homes for dogs, but will also take applicants for bunnies, cats and rabbits.

The UPAWS Vet Tech Assistant Laura Rochefort says the experience is rewarding both for the pets and the families helping.

“It can be really rewarding being a foster,” Rochefort said. “Not just helping the animals out, but a lot of people come and foster to get out, to have companion that can hang out at their home. Some people like taking dogs so they can get out and walk more, and just knowing you are helping the shelter.”

To learn more about becoming a foster or to apply visit the UPAWS website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.