United Way of Marquette County sponsors successful ‘Back to Basics’ shopping spree

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers and Room at the Inn were each provided a $955 “Back to Basics” shopping spree by United Way of Marquette County, funded by the MI Income Tax Checkoff program and local donations.

GLRC purchased items for their adolescent facility, women’s facility, and other residential program needs. They were able to purchase many new sheet sets, pillows, towels, and bathroom essentials. Room at the Inn focused on personal and dental hygiene products for their clients.

“It was great to see both agencies purchase the items they need most. These are items that we take for granted most days, but not everyone has that luxury,” said Holly Michelin, program coordinator for United Way of Marquette County.

UWMC was awarded $702 to purchase basic needs items from the 2021 MI Income Tax Checkoff program. The program allows Michigan taxpayers to donate to the United Way Fund when filing their taxes.

Marquette County taxpayers who selected the United Way Fund on their Voluntary Contributions Schedule, Form 4642, totaled $702 for last year’s tax filings. In accordance with Public Act 527 of 2008, the funds must be used “for basic needs, including, but not limited to, food, clothing, and shelter.”

UWMC asked for public support in matching those donations during the week prior. The $700 match was surpassed, with a total of $1,210 raised through Facebook and drop-off donations at UWMC.

This is the second year UWMC has held a basic needs shopping spree. Michelin encourages Marquette County residents to participate in the United Way Fund while filing their taxes this year.

