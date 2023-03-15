‘Steamin’ Joe Coffee House’ in Florence under new ownership, will undergo rebranding

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A longtime coffee shop in Florence is now under new ownership. “Steamin Joe Coffee House” in downtown Florence is in its second day of new ownership.

The new group will re-brand the shop to “Corner Coffee House.” It is located on the corner of US-2 as you enter Florence coming from Iron Mountain. The new owners said the reception has been overwhelmingly positive so far.

“It has been for sale for a couple of years, and it is the only coffee shop in Florence. It is right on the corner and everybody sees it. As I said, it has been here for a while,” said Susan Edginton, Corner Coffee House co-owner.

The owners said customers can expect the new signs to be up in the coming weeks. They said the menu will remain mostly the same. The store will specialize in drinks with some food items.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.