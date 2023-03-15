Marquette Mountain to host Annual Spring Carnival this weekend

This is the 65th Annual Spring Carnival.
This is the 65th Annual Spring Carnival.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is preparing to celebrate their annual Spring Carnival this weekend.

The event starts on Friday, March 17 with Freeheal Enduro in the Dark. Saturday will be filled with events like the giant slalom, fat tire bike race and rail jam. Sunday will close the festivities with the Slush Cup and a pig roast.

Marquette Mountain’s General Manager Kaet Johnson said this year is a celebration of the hill’s history.

“It’s our 65th season, Marquette Mountain has been here for 65 seasons,” Johnson said. “It started out as Cliffs Ridge, the name changed I think in 1982, but it’s a long legacy of outdoor recreation and outdoor fun.”

Anyone who is interested can register here for $10.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
KBIC Chief Judge Bill Jondreau died Monday, according to the KBIC Tribal Council President.
KBIC says Chief Judge Bill Jondreau has died
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game

Latest News

Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to ride safely this season.
Michigan DNR reminds public about snowmobile safety
The Great Lakes amphibians’ annual migration is a springtime spectacle that local groups have...
Portion of Presque Isle Park roadway closes ahead of salamander migration season
Beans and Boom brew from Provisions MQT
Provisions MQT makes special brew to raise money for Fourth of July fireworks
Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans