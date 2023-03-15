Marquette Mountain to host Annual Spring Carnival this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is preparing to celebrate their annual Spring Carnival this weekend.

The event starts on Friday, March 17 with Freeheal Enduro in the Dark. Saturday will be filled with events like the giant slalom, fat tire bike race and rail jam. Sunday will close the festivities with the Slush Cup and a pig roast.

Marquette Mountain’s General Manager Kaet Johnson said this year is a celebration of the hill’s history.

“It’s our 65th season, Marquette Mountain has been here for 65 seasons,” Johnson said. “It started out as Cliffs Ridge, the name changed I think in 1982, but it’s a long legacy of outdoor recreation and outdoor fun.”

Anyone who is interested can register here for $10.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.