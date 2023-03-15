Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted in man’s death

Rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and...
Rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and Park" New Year's Eve show in New York, Dec. 11, 2007. On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, a Louisiana jury acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” in the 2020 death of a man shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport, La.(AP Photo/Gary He, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury has acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” in the 2020 death of a man shot several times at a gas station in Shreveport.

The panel late Tuesday found the 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, not guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of Danzeria Farris Jr., 32, and illegal possession of stolen things, news outlets reported.

A Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted Dooley in October 2020 in connection with the June 19, 2020 slaying of Farris who was shot several times at a Texaco station. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Dooley had been on trial in state district court for more than a week before Tuesday’s verdict. Prosecutors called several witnesses, while the defense presented two, including Dooley.

“I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line,” Dooley told The Shade Room. “They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man. This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God I give u all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well.”

The Shreveport native, who is the godson of former Democratic state Rep. Barbara Norton, is best known for his 2007 album “51/50 Ratchet,” which includes his hit single, “A Bay Bay.” That track’s music video has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
KBIC Chief Judge Bill Jondreau died Monday, according to the KBIC Tribal Council President.
KBIC says Chief Judge Bill Jondreau has died
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game

Latest News

The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
The demonstrators hoped that the shoppers would see their signs and inquire within the store,...
Houghton community members hold demonstration against Walmart tax appeal
You can drop off your clothes donations to the Women's Center at its administrative office on...
NMU Center for Native American Studies seeks donations for MMIW red dress installation
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages