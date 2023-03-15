Rain, mix before snowy transition to St. Patrick’s Day

View NWS alerts HERE.

Clouds increase ahead of a strong system approaching from leeside from the Colorado Rockies Wednesday night. The winter storm initially brings rain, freezing rain, and snow then transitioning to widespread snow late Thursday night through Friday. The main hazards will be difficult driving conditions with accumulating heavy snow and limited visibility from blowing snow as winds gust over 35 mph. Snow production continues Saturday from the lake effect following system passage. Preliminary snow amounts from Friday through Saturday for most areas north will be around a foot with two-feet of accumulation possible in the higher elevations of Baraga and Marquette Counties.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain, isolated rain and patchy fog; south winds gusting up to 20 mph

>Lows: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain/snow; transitioning to snow late; blustery

>Highs: 30s/40

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow; blowing snow/whiteouts possible; windy and cooler

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy lake effect snow over the north wind belts; windy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with lake effect snow early over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

Monday, First Day of Spring: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.