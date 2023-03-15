Provisions MQT makes special brew to raise money for Fourth of July fireworks

Beans and Boom brew from Provisions MQT
Beans and Boom brew from Provisions MQT(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser is kicking off in Marquette to help raise money for next year’s Fourth of July.

Provisions MQT and the Marquette Area Fourth of July Celebration Committee have partnered together to create the ‘Beans and Boom’ brew to raise money for next year’s fireworks. A one-pound bag of coffee beans is $20 and $10 of that will go to fireworks. Bags will be sold at businesses around Marquette. Provisions MQT Owner Jesse Renfors said this is a great way to help give back.

“We are really passionate about fireworks and being right down here. This is kind of our hub, so any way that we can give back we do it,” Renfors said. “A lot of traditional fundraisers give a portion, a small little portion, with this we’re really able to give a good chunk back on every single bag sale. So we can actually see that number grow quite rapidly.”

You can follow the Marquette Area Fourth of July Celebration Committee on Facebook here to see where beans will be sold.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
KBIC Chief Judge Bill Jondreau died Monday, according to the KBIC Tribal Council President.
KBIC says Chief Judge Bill Jondreau has died
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game

Latest News

The Great Lakes amphibians’ annual migration is a springtime spectacle that local groups have...
Portion of Presque Isle Park roadway closes ahead of salamander migration season
Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans
The Vista Theatre continues its efforts to restore the building.
Help fundraise for the Vista Theatre’s restoration by attending Negaunee’s Night of Broadway
Potulny chats with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson the Morning News
NMU Hockey Coach Grant Potulny opens up about win over MTU and the CCHA Finals on Saturday