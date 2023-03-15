Provisions MQT makes special brew to raise money for Fourth of July fireworks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser is kicking off in Marquette to help raise money for next year’s Fourth of July.

Provisions MQT and the Marquette Area Fourth of July Celebration Committee have partnered together to create the ‘Beans and Boom’ brew to raise money for next year’s fireworks. A one-pound bag of coffee beans is $20 and $10 of that will go to fireworks. Bags will be sold at businesses around Marquette. Provisions MQT Owner Jesse Renfors said this is a great way to help give back.

“We are really passionate about fireworks and being right down here. This is kind of our hub, so any way that we can give back we do it,” Renfors said. “A lot of traditional fundraisers give a portion, a small little portion, with this we’re really able to give a good chunk back on every single bag sale. So we can actually see that number grow quite rapidly.”

You can follow the Marquette Area Fourth of July Celebration Committee on Facebook here to see where beans will be sold.

