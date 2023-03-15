Pregnancy Services of Delta County moves to new location, will offer new services

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Pregnancy Services of Delta County is in a new location. The nonprofit’s goal is to serve anyone in the community.

On Wednesday, the move was completed from the original location on Ludington Street to the former U.P. State Credit Union building on First Avenue North.

“This is so exciting. [Wednesday] is our first day being open. This building offers us approximately four times the square footage as our previous location on Ludington Street,” said Cindy Asher, the executive director of Pregnancy Services of Delta County.

Asher says the larger location will allow more free services in the future.

“We would like to add ultrasound services to be able to provide our clients an image of their baby when they come in and have a pregnancy test,” said Asher.

Pregnancy Services will continue to offer man-to-man mentoring, classes and its “point system” for shopping for baby items.

“It’s called an ‘earn while you learn’ program. So, if a client comes in, they earn the material items. They can earn a crib, they can earn a bassinette, they can earn diapers, wipes,” said Jamie Fisher, the client services and volunteer coordinator of Pregnancy Services of Delta County.

Right now, the nonprofit has 45 volunteers but it’s looking for more.

“Our volunteers are our family. They’re amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better group of volunteers to oversee for sure,” said Fisher.

Pregnancy Services is about 42 percent of the way through its $750,000 capital campaign goal. The money raised will help pay off the mortgage and provide continued services to the community.

