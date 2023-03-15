Portion of Presque Isle Park roadway closes ahead of salamander migration season

The Great Lakes amphibians’ annual migration is a springtime spectacle that local groups have...
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department announced Wednesday, March 15 that a portion of roadway on Presque Isle will be closed ahead of migrating salamander season.

Blue-spotted salamanders love the cool, damp, springtime weather to make their move from the island to their breeding ponds.

The stretch of Peter White Drive on Presque Isle will be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until May 15 or until the migration is completed. Temporary viewing hours for foot-traffic-only are 8 - 11 p.m.

