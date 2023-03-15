North Star Montessori Academy holds enrollment night

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - North Star Montessori Academy (NSMA) invited new families to its open house event Wednesday night.

The event was a chance for staff to show off the school and welcome prospective students.

There was a presentation about what the school has to offer followed by a tour of classrooms and meeting teachers.

The school has students from Pre-k through 12th grade.

“It’s a great small community so if you’re looking for that small community where everybody knows everybody kind of feeling, it’s great for the kids because they can work at their own pace and it’s great because students work on their own individual work plans,” said NSMA Title 1 Director Adrian Francisco.

North Star Montessori Academy is a public school chartered by NMU. If you missed Wednesday’s event, click here.

