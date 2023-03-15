NMU Hockey Coach Grant Potulny opens up about win over MTU and the CCHA Finals on Saturday

The NMU Wildcats take on the Mankato Mavericks Saturday, March 18 in Minnesota
The Wildcats now head to Minnesota Mankato to take on the Mavericks
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was game NMU hockey fans will be talking about long after hockey season is over. The NMU Wildcats beat the Michigan Tech Huskies in the semi-final game of the CCHA Tournament. And not only did they win 4-0, NMU goaltender Beni Halasz finished the night with 44 saves.

Head Coach Grant Potulny sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to talk about the emotions of that night, the spirit of NMU fans and how the team is preparing to take on Minnesota Mankato March 18.

