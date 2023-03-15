NMU Hockey Coach Grant Potulny opens up about win over MTU and the CCHA Finals on Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was game NMU hockey fans will be talking about long after hockey season is over. The NMU Wildcats beat the Michigan Tech Huskies in the semi-final game of the CCHA Tournament. And not only did they win 4-0, NMU goaltender Beni Halasz finished the night with 44 saves.

Head Coach Grant Potulny sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to talk about the emotions of that night, the spirit of NMU fans and how the team is preparing to take on Minnesota Mankato March 18.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.