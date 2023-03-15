NMU Center for Native American Studies seeks donations for MMIW red dress installation

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Center for Native American Studies is looking for donations of red shirts and dresses for its red dress installation.

The installation seeks to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women by hanging red dresses and shirts up around Marquette. The dresses will appear at Peter White Public Library and the Zonta Club of Marquette through the end of the semester.

The Native American Student Association President Sophie Panek says it still needs more dresses, hangers and volunteers to help install the project on Friday.

“It is really good to spread awareness because we are going missing every day and we need to do something about it and it is better that we all come together and focus on it so we can work on getting our people back,” Panek said.

You can drop off your clothes donations to the Women’s Center at its administrative office on Front Street, or NMU’s Center for Native American Studies at Whitman Hall.

The group will start installing the project this Friday at 8 a.m. at the Peter White Public Library.

