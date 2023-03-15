MTU’s Kyle Kukkonen named CCHA Rookie of the Year

Michigan Tech's Kyle Kukkonen in a March 4, 2023 game against St. Thomas.
Michigan Tech's Kyle Kukkonen in a March 4, 2023 game against St. Thomas.(MTU Athletics)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s Kyle Kukkonen has been named the CCHA Rookie of the Year, the league announced on Wednesday.

Kukkonen is Tech’s first conference rookie of the year since 1973 when Mike Zuke was honored.

Kukkonen, a native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Anaheim Ducks draft pick, was a unanimous selection on the CCHA All-Rookie Team on Monday after he leads CCHA freshmen—and the Huskies—with 18 goals.

Kukkonen has the fifth-most goals by a Michigan Tech freshman in program history and his 18 goals are the most by a Tech freshman since 1988 when Kelly Hurd potted 18 tallies. He was named the CCHA Rookie of the Week three times and the CCHA Forward of the Week once.

Kukkonen has skated in all 38 games and also tallied nine assists for 27 points. He ranks fourth nationally with five game-winning goals to lead the CCHA while also adding five power-play goals and a pair of shorthanded goals. Kukkonen had eight multi-point games and five games with a pair of goals. He went on three six-game point streaks.

In CCHA games, Kukkonen played in all 26 conference contests for the Huskies and led all rookies with 14 goals and was third with 18 points. He led all skaters in game-winning goals (4) and ranked fourth in goals and goals per game (0.54), sixth in shots (82), and seventh in shots per game (3.15). He recorded five multiple-point games in conference play with five power-play tallies and one shorthanded marker.

Voting for the 2022-23 All-CCHA Teams and CCHA Players/Coach of the Year awards were conducted by the eight head coaches at each CCHA member institution, based on CCHA conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or themselves.

Additional CCHA major awards will be released on Wednesday and Thursday.

Conference Rookie of the Year

1959-60—Lou Angotti

1962-63—George Hill

1964-65—Gary Milroy

1970-71—Mike Usitalo

1972-73—Mike Zuke

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
KBIC Chief Judge Bill Jondreau died Monday, according to the KBIC Tribal Council President.
KBIC says Chief Judge Bill Jondreau has died
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers on Pat McAfee Show: “This isn’t decision day”
Mackinaw City vs. Baraga girls
Baraga girls advance to state semifinals; Houghton's postseason run ends in quarterfinals
HS boys basketball regional semifinals
UP boys basketball teams advance to regional finals
CCHA Playoffs Recap, Houghton and Baraga Girls Basketball prepares for state, Bay College men's...
CCHA Playoffs Recap, Houghton and Baraga Girls Basketball prepares for state, Bay College mens basketball falls in Championship