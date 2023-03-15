MTU’s Blake Pietila named CCHA Goaltender of the Year

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila has been named the CCHA Goaltender of the Year the league announced on Wednesday. Pietila was a unanimous choice by the CCHA coaches as an All-CCHA First Team pick.

Pietila, a native of Howell, Michigan, broke Michigan Tech records for shutouts in a season (10) and career (20) while becoming the all-time wins leader with 58—a record he shares with Bruce Horsch. Pietila leads the nation in shutouts while ranking second nationally with 23 wins, third in save percentage (.929), and fifth in goals-against average (1.99).

Pietila has appeared in 36 games for the Huskies going 23-10-3 overall. He is a top three finalist for the Mike Richter Award and was a Preseason All-CCHA selection. Pietila was named the CCHA Goaltender of the Month for October, January, and February, the CCHA Goaltender of the Week seven times, and the Most Valuable Player of the Desert Hockey Classic.

Pietila played in 24 CCHA games this season, going 14-7-3 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. He led the league in wins, save percentage, and shutouts (6), while finishing second in goals-against average and minutes played (1425:48). Ranking third in total saves (625), he allowed two or fewer goals in 16 conference games.

Voting for the 2022-23 All-CCHA Teams and CCHA Players/Coach of the Year awards were conducted by the eight head coaches at each CCHA member institution, based on CCHA conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or themselves.

Pietila’s teammate, Kyle Kukkonen, was named CCHA Rookie of the Year earlier on Wednesday.

Additional CCHA major awards will be released on Thursday.

