Michigan DNR reminds public about snowmobile safety

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding the public about snowmobile safety following three fatal crashes this month.

Recent crashes in Iron County, Burt Township and Marinesco Township all ended in fatalities.

The DNR reminds the public about its Ride Right campaign:

  • Always stay on the right side of the trail
  • Always ride sober
  • Yield to groomers working the trails

The DNR says at least 80% of snowmobile fatalities are caused by excessive speed.

“There’s so much hard work that goes into the sport of snowmobiling, so many volunteers that sign the trails, groom the trails, brush the trails and a lot of positive economic activity that comes from snowmobiling,” U.P. trails Coordinator Ron Yesney said. “But, we really need people to ride safely, we need people to slow down, enjoy themselves, enjoy the ride, ride right and do the right thing.”

The DNR says you should pay attention to trail conditions, weather, and ride to your ability.

