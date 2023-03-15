Iron County hires new county administrator

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron County declares Lynette Lorenz as the new County Administrator.

The decision was announced and finalized during Tuesday night’s county board meeting.

The board chairman said it was an internal promotion. During public comment, the board was asked why the job was not posted or publicly advertised. The chairman addressed the reason behind the hire.

“No, it did not have to be posted because it was an internal promotion. Lynette Lorenz is now our county administrator. She was one of our county administrative assistants in our office. She has been with us for quite some time,” said Mark Stauber, Iron County Board chairman.

The chairman said an internal promotion is not uncommon, and that Lorenz was already performing many of the duties of a county administrator. She will also serve as the head of human resources and payroll for the county.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.