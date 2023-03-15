Houghton county board votes on resolution to support McBroom dark store legislation

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on a resolution that would show support for dark store legislation proposed by Senator Ed McBroom (R-38th State Senate District).

It’s designated as Darkstore Legislation Support Resolution #23-4.

The resolution affirms the county board’s commitment to supporting McBroom’s proposed senate acts #19 and #20.

Both would revise the way taxes are assessed for big box stores, thereby closing the dark store loophole.

This support comes on the heels of Walmart filing for a tax appeal for its store in Houghton, despite preexisting agreements. This would lower future taxes and result in a retroactive $1.2 million refund.

“There are two issues going on. One is whether Walmart would honor the contractual agreements they have with the city of Houghton, and two is the actual evaluation of the dark store,” Houghton County District 3 Commissioner Glenn Anderson said just before the vote. “Walmart wants, as other big box retailers in the state want, to value their properties as if it’s empty, just a vacant building.”

Anderson also noted that a demonstration is planned outside of the Houghton store starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be held at the corner of Highway 26 and Razorback Drive, near the store’s parking lot.

