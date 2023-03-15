Houghton county board votes on resolution to support McBroom dark store legislation

The passing of the resolution lends support to McBroom's senate acts 19 and 20, which would...
The passing of the resolution lends support to McBroom's senate acts 19 and 20, which would revise the way taxes are assessed for big box stores, thereby closing the dark store loophole being used by Walmart for its store in Houghton.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on a resolution that would show support for dark store legislation proposed by Senator Ed McBroom (R-38th State Senate District).

It’s designated as Darkstore Legislation Support Resolution #23-4.

The resolution affirms the county board’s commitment to supporting McBroom’s proposed senate acts #19 and #20.

Both would revise the way taxes are assessed for big box stores, thereby closing the dark store loophole.

This support comes on the heels of Walmart filing for a tax appeal for its store in Houghton, despite preexisting agreements. This would lower future taxes and result in a retroactive $1.2 million refund.

“There are two issues going on. One is whether Walmart would honor the contractual agreements they have with the city of Houghton, and two is the actual evaluation of the dark store,” Houghton County District 3 Commissioner Glenn Anderson said just before the vote. “Walmart wants, as other big box retailers in the state want, to value their properties as if it’s empty, just a vacant building.”

Anderson also noted that a demonstration is planned outside of the Houghton store starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be held at the corner of Highway 26 and Razorback Drive, near the store’s parking lot.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game
The Mather on a snowy March morning.
Renovations at The Mather expected to be complete in May
winter storm
Nice spring day then end of week storm
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued

Latest News

Three years after first COVID-19 shutdown, UP restaurants react to how industry has changed
Three years after first COVID-19 shutdown, UP restaurants react to how industry has changed
Sign of the Holiday Kitchen in downtown Iron Mountain
Three years after first COVID-19 shutdown, UP restaurants react to how industry has changed
The resolution carries no legal power, but the board of commissioners symbolically declared...
Iron County Board adopts resolution to support Second Amendment rights, calls for additional funding for mental health resources in Michigan
UP mill makes 2023 NCAA Final Four basketball courts
UP mill makes 2023 NCAA Final Four basketball courts