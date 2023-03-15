Help fundraise for the Vista Theatre’s restoration by attending Negaunee’s Night of Broadway

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council continues its efforts to restore Negaunee’s historic Vista Theatre.

This Saturday, PAAC is hosting Negaunee’s Night of Broadway, a cabaret-style show happening at 7:00 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Performers have picked tunes from musical productions of the Vista’s past for Saturday’s show.

Cori Steede says the theatre means something to the people of Negaunee, and not just the actors who have performed on the stage.

Help the fundraising efforts to restore the Vista Theatre by attending Negaunee's Night of Broadway.

Eliisa Herman says that PAAC has fundraised roughly $50,000 for the Vista’s restoration, but there’s still a long way to go before the stage can be used again.

She says the group is currently waiting for grants and other funds to come through.

Proceeds from Negaunee’s Night of Broadway will go to the restoration fund. Tickets to the show are donation-based at the door.

Herman adds that Saturday’s show isn’t just a fundraiser, but an opportunity for PAAC to get their name out there and perform together once again.

The Vista Theatre continues its fundraiser efforts and Eliisa Herman says there's still a long way to go. Cori Steede performs a song from The Sound of Music.

St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 101 W. Main St. in Negaunee.

