Help fundraise for the Vista Theatre’s restoration by attending Negaunee’s Night of Broadway

Negaunee’s Night of Broadway takes over the St. John’s Episcopal Church on March 18
The Vista Theatre continues its efforts to restore the building.
The Vista Theatre continues its efforts to restore the building.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council continues its efforts to restore Negaunee’s historic Vista Theatre.

This Saturday, PAAC is hosting Negaunee’s Night of Broadway, a cabaret-style show happening at 7:00 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Performers have picked tunes from musical productions of the Vista’s past for Saturday’s show.

Cori Steede says the theatre means something to the people of Negaunee, and not just the actors who have performed on the stage.

Help the fundraising efforts to restore the Vista Theatre by attending Negaunee's Night of Broadway.

Eliisa Herman says that PAAC has fundraised roughly $50,000 for the Vista’s restoration, but there’s still a long way to go before the stage can be used again.

She says the group is currently waiting for grants and other funds to come through.

Proceeds from Negaunee’s Night of Broadway will go to the restoration fund. Tickets to the show are donation-based at the door.

Herman adds that Saturday’s show isn’t just a fundraiser, but an opportunity for PAAC to get their name out there and perform together once again.

The Vista Theatre continues its fundraiser efforts and Eliisa Herman says there's still a long way to go. Cori Steede performs a song from The Sound of Music.

St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 101 W. Main St. in Negaunee.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
KBIC Chief Judge Bill Jondreau died Monday, according to the KBIC Tribal Council President.
KBIC says Chief Judge Bill Jondreau has died
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
winter storm
Nice spring day then end of week storm

Latest News

Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans
Potulny chats with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson the Morning News
NMU Hockey Coach Grant Potulny opens up about win over MTU and the CCHA Finals on Saturday
Cori Steede performs a song from The Sound of Music for the TV6 Morning News ahead of...
Negaunee's Night of Broadway
Cori Steede, a performer in Negaunee's Night of Broadway, talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about the...
Negaunee's Night of Broadway