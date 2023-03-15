Former Cliffs Dow property could be location for new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans

On Monday, the City of Marquette approved an intent to sell resolution with the state of Michigan
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The former Cliffs Dow property in the City of Marquette may be the home of the new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

A resolution of intent to sell was adopted at the Marquette City Commission meeting on Monday. The resolution will suspend negotiations with the Veridea Group and enter an intent to sell with the State of Michigan.

The State was allocated $34.2M from the 2022 state budget to replace the aging DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans and is seeking an additional $63.6M from the US Department of Veteran Affairs for the project.

In the City Commission meeting, City Manager Karen Kovacs said that the Veridea Group was willing to step aside and let the city explore this new option with the State of Michigan.

The city previously had an intent to sell resolution with the Veridea Group that was approved in July 2019. At the meeting, the city said that due to multiple factors, they have been unable to come to an agreement on the sale.

