Feeding America distributing in Marquette County Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday.

It will be located at the Berry Events Center at Northern Michigan University. Distribution of food will begin at 12:00 p.m. eastern time.

This is a drive-thru event, it is requested that you please stay in your car.

