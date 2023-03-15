Feeding America distributing in Marquette County Wednesday

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday.

It will be located at the Berry Events Center at Northern Michigan University. Distribution of food will begin at 12:00 p.m. eastern time.

This is a drive-thru event, it is requested that you please stay in your car.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
KBIC Chief Judge Bill Jondreau died Monday, according to the KBIC Tribal Council President.
KBIC says Chief Judge Bill Jondreau has died
winter storm
Nice spring day then end of week storm

Latest News

Iron County Board adopts resolution to support Second Amendment rights, calls for additional...
Iron County Board adopts resolution to support Second Amendment rights, calls for additional funding
Houghton county board votes on resolution to support McBroom dark store legislation
Houghton county board votes on resolution to support McBroom dark store legislation
Three years after first COVID-19 shutdown, UP restaurants react to how industry has changed
Three years after first COVID-19 shutdown, UP restaurants react to how industry has changed
Sign of the Holiday Kitchen in downtown Iron Mountain
3 years after first COVID-19 shutdown, UP restaurants react to how industry has changed