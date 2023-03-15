Cheese Madness is back at the Marquette Food Co-Op

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-Op is celebrating March Madness in a cheesy way.

Eight kinds of cheese will go rind to rind in Cheese Madness. The cheeses this year are 7-year Wisconsin Sharp Cheddar, Uplands Pleasant Ridge Reserve, St. Angel Triple Cream Brie, P’tit Basque, Tipperary Vintage Irish Cheddar, Coopers Hill, Red Wax Gouda, and Melkbus Truffle Gouda.

Participants have already made their March Madness-style brackets. Fridays and Saturdays this March, folks will be able to taste the cheeses and vote for their favorite. The co-op is no longer accepting brackets, but anyone can taste or vote. The person whose bracket wins will receive a $75 gift card to the Co-Op.

Organizers say the event is a fun excuse to eat cheese.

“It’s that time of year where we all need something to laugh about and have fun with,” said Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-Op outreach director. “We’re doing that with Cheese Madness.”

To taste the cheeses and vote for your favorite, visit the Marquette Food Co-Op on Fridays from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. or Saturdays from noon until 2 p.m. The cheeses will be on sale, as well as wines and ciders that pair with the cheeses.

