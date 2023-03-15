Cabaret-style show to fundraise for the Vista Theater

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restoration efforts for the Vista Theater continue in Negaunee.

There’s a fundraiser this Saturday at 7 p.m. called Negaunee’s Night of Broadway. It will feature performers from the Peninsula Arts and Appreciation Council (PAAC).

The performers will sing songs from past Vista performances. The event will also have speakers who will share the history of the theater.

“This event, to me, is not so much of a money fundraiser as a fundraiser to continue to get PAAC’s name out there and just remind people that the Vista is not technically a building right now that is in use, but it is still a group of people who are looking to serve their community,” said Eliisa Herman, the organizer for Negaunee’s Night of Broadway.

The show will be at St. John’s in Negaunee and is entirely donation-based.

