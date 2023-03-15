Cabaret-style show to fundraise for the Vista Theater

The roof of the Vista Theater on Iron Street in Negaunee collapsed, Aug. 26, 2020
The roof of the Vista Theater on Iron Street in Negaunee collapsed, Aug. 26, 2020
By Grace Blair, Tia Trudgeon and Robert Rosiak
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restoration efforts for the Vista Theater continue in Negaunee.

There’s a fundraiser this Saturday at 7 p.m. called Negaunee’s Night of Broadway. It will feature performers from the Peninsula Arts and Appreciation Council (PAAC).

The performers will sing songs from past Vista performances. The event will also have speakers who will share the history of the theater.

“This event, to me, is not so much of a money fundraiser as a fundraiser to continue to get PAAC’s name out there and just remind people that the Vista is not technically a building right now that is in use, but it is still a group of people who are looking to serve their community,” said Eliisa Herman, the organizer for Negaunee’s Night of Broadway.

The show will be at St. John’s in Negaunee and is entirely donation-based.

