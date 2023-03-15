Birchview Elementary wishes Ishpeming boys basketball team good luck at Regional Finals

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming High School boys basketball team is facing off against St. Ignace in a Regional Final game Wednesday.

Birchview Elementary wished the team good luck before the big game. The elementary schoolers made signs and cheered for the Hematites as the team walked through the school. After the team’s parade, they visited the gym to shoot some baskets and warm up for the game.

Birchview’s principal, Matthew Byce, says the team is an inspiration for the elementary schoolers.

“It was an exciting experience for our younger Hematites,” said Byce. “Maybe it’s something to look forward to when they’re older and they get their opportunity to go to regionals in a sporting event of some kind.”

The Regional Final game will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Gladstone.

