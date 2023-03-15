2023′s list of most contaminated foods has been revealed

The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.
The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be a little more cautious in the kitchen and make sure your groceries are clean.

The 2023 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce is out, and strawberries and spinach own the top two slots on the so-called “dirty dozen.”

Kale came in third place followed by two other greens: collard and mustard respectively.

The report also says nearly 90% of blueberries and green bean samples had concerning findings, including more kinds of pesticides than in previous years.

Health officials said exposure to food with pesticides could potentially be harmful, especially for pregnant women and children.

The researchers said, if you can’t buy organic, pesticide-free fruits and vegetables, it’s important to properly wash the food items.

Avocados are on the top of the list for least-contaminated foods, followed by sweet corn.

The findings of this report came from nearly 47,000 samples tested by The Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
KBIC Chief Judge Bill Jondreau died Monday, according to the KBIC Tribal Council President.
KBIC says Chief Judge Bill Jondreau has died
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game

Latest News

FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
The demonstrators hoped that the shoppers would see their signs and inquire within the store,...
Houghton community members hold demonstration against Walmart tax appeal
You can drop off your clothes donations to the Women's Center at its administrative office on...
NMU Center for Native American Studies seeks donations for MMIW red dress installation
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Perry Hughes, 38, has been arrested for the killing of his roommate after the two reportedly...
Police: Man shoots roommate over $10; body found in trash can