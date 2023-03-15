10-year-old robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans, police say

Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded...
Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded his cellphone.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - New Orleans police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly happened at a bus stop at about 2:40 p.m. on March 14, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the boy was at the bus stop when two women and a man got out of a black SUV and demanded his cell phone at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly complied and the unknown suspects fled.

Further information has not been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer and Lowes are just two big box stores in Marquette Township that have received large tax...
‘Dark Store’ loophole costing UP communities millions
Michigan State Police logo.
Body of missing kayaker found in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
KBIC Chief Judge Bill Jondreau died Monday, according to the KBIC Tribal Council President.
KBIC says Chief Judge Bill Jondreau has died
Men’s and Women’s weightlifting at NMU to be discontinued
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood Superintendent makes statement after incident at varsity basketball game

Latest News

FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
The Great Lakes amphibians’ annual migration is a springtime spectacle that local groups have...
Portion of Presque Isle Park roadway closes ahead of salamander migration season
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger